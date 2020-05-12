SC native sings ‘Rainbow’ for spot on ‘The Voice’ finale, voting ends May 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - NBC’s The Voice kicked off it’s semi-finals with all nine contestants and the four coaches singing a rendition of “Everyday People” by Sly and the Family Stone to honor those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic Monday night.
Midlands native, CammWess is fighting for a spot on the show’s finale.
For his semi-final performance, CammWess gave a soulful rendition of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.
John Legend tweeted his praises and said no matter how the voting plays out, he is proud of everyone on his team.
To cast your vote click here.
Polls close Tuesday, May 12 at 7 a.m.
