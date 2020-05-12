SC has tested the smallest share of its population for coronavirus among all states

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - When the COVID Tracking Project updated its data Sunday afternoon, more than 84,000 South Carolinians had been tested for coronavirus.
The group makes up about 1.64% of the population in the state, according to Census estimates for 2019.
That share was the lowest in the country.
Since that report, about 5,000 more tests were reported by DHEC. That would increase the share tested by about 0.1%.
At 1.87%, North Carolina is also in the group of 13 states that have tested less than 2% of their populations, as of the COVID Tracking Project’s latest update.
Georgia had tested 2.37% of its residents at that point. That was the 30th highest share among all states and Washington, D.C.
Puerto Rico ranks behind South Carolina, having tested 0.35% of its population.
There are four states – New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island – where more than 1% of the population has tested positive for COVID-19.
Georgia is 19th on that list at 0.32%, South Carolina is 38th at 0.15%, and North Carolina is three spots down the list at 0.14% of the population testing positive.
Montana, Hawaii and Alaska have the lowest positive rates compared to population.
In South Carolina, about 9% of the tests performed come back positive.
More than 13% of the tests done in Georgia are positive.
North Carolina has the lowest positive test rate among the three states at about 7.7%.
Copyright 2020 WYFF. All rights reserved.