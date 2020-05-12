Rape kit tracking in South Carolina sent to governor’s desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WYFF) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature is the only step left in creating a tracking system for sexual assault evidence in South Carolina.
The state’s House of Representatives unanimously approved Senate amendments to legislation that would require the State Law Enforcement Division to create and operate the system.
The vote was 120 to 0.
Minor amendments were made to the legislation's language in the days before the coronavirus state of emergency went into place.
The state’s House needed to concur with those amendments before the bill went to the governor’s desk.
The House unanimously passed the legislation in May 2019.
The bill would require the SLED to have the system fully operational by June 2022.
The agency would need to provide an implementation plan to the legislature by Jan. 1, 2021.
Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg, wrote the bill.
"I am thrilled to see this bill move a step closer to becoming law and urge Governor McMaster to sign this important legislation," she said. "This is one more tool in efforts to keep sexual assault victims informed about the status of their case. Much thanks and appreciation to all of the advocates who worked tirelessly on this legislation. It wouldn't have happened without their strong advocacy."
Cobb-Hunter used WYFF News 4 Investigates research to explain that North Carolina’s system runs at an annual cost close to $100,000.
Survivor Evelyn Mitchell teamed up with the Julie Valentine Center championed the legislation throughout the entire process.
The Greenville facility offers free services to victims of sexual assault and child abuse.
Mitchell's evidence was destroyed in Kentucky. She was never notified.
"When that vote happened, more tears came, but they're such different tears," she said. "They're tears of joy and pride and happiness and relief for the victims out there who no longer have to work to find where their kit is."
Similar systems are going into place or are already in place in more than two dozen states across the country, according to Endthebacklog.org.
End the Backlog is a project of the Joyful Heart Foundation, an advocacy group that pushes for statewide legislative change around the tracking and testing of sexual assault evidence kits.
Advocates say the tracking systems increase transparency in where the evidence is being held and how long it takes to get it to a crime lab.
They also say the survivors of those crimes have peace of mind knowing where the evidence is and that it is moving through the system.
WYFF News 4 Investigates revealed costs for systems across the country range widely. The system in Connecticut operates at less than $10,000 per year.
