Lexington Co. man arrested on child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been arrested in connection to child pornography charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Michael Edward Lincoln, 45, as been charged with two counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploration of a minor.
Lincoln was arrested on May 6 after officials say he possessed multiple files of child prosopography.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
