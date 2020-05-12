Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are returning to the Statehouse. But for how long depends on who you ask. A Democratic senator said he expects to meet Tuesday for just one day or two at the most. A Republican House leader said he has been told to set aside three days a week for three weeks. Lawmakers have two priorities. They need to pass a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money at current levels when this budget year ends June 30 so they can have more time to pass a spending plan for next fiscal year. And they need to finalize the proposal allowing them to meet in special session later this year.