Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has postponed primary elections twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now a voting rights advocacy group says the fact that the old election date is on absentee ballots could be confusing to voters and wants the election pushed back again. More than a million mail ballots have been delivered to Georgia voters saying the upcoming election is May 19, when it’s actually June 9. In a court filing Monday, the Coalition for Good Governance and several voters argue that could cause confusion and disenfranchise voters. The secretary of state’s office says it put out a TV commercial statewide explaining the discrepancy.