Funding now available for veterans in need of rental, utility assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Department of Veteran Affairs has now made funding available for veterans in South Carolina who qualify for assistance.
Additional relief funding has been allocated to the Supportive Services for Veteran Families program to help veterans in South Carolina.
Veterans, according to program officials, do not need an eviction notice at this time to receive funding.
Also, homeless veterans may be able to receive assistance with finding a shelter through this program.
For more information about this program in the Midlands, please call 803-995-8464.
