First Alert Forecast: May Temperatures Returning Quickly

We’ll Go From Spring to Summer Temperatures
Cool High pressure over the Southeast will give us a couple more days of nice temperatures and low humidity. Highs in the 70s Today and Near 80 for Wednesday.
High pressure will move our coast and we’ll start to see a Southwest wind, this will push temperatures to the upper 80s Friday and to the Lower 90s by the weekend with more humidity. Won’t rule out an isolated afternoon thunderstorm by early next week.
We are also keeping an eye off Low pressure that will form off the far Southeast coast of Florida.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and great temperatures today and Wednesday
- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend
- Keeping an eye on possible Tropical development off the SE Florida coast
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and Nice. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Clear and cool. High Near 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs lower 80s
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 80s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.