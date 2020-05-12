First Alert Forecast: Brace yourself! We’re tracking high temperatures in the 90s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some hot days ahead.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or two could develop. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
· Much warmer weather is headed our way!
· We’ll see more clouds in the Midlands on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
· Highs will climb into the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday afternoons under partly cloudy skies.
· Temperatures will soar into low 90s this weekend into early next week. A few showers and storms will move in as well, especially by Monday and Tuesday.
·We're also tracking the tropics. A disturbance could form near the Bahamas late this week into this weekend. Most forecast models keep the potential system away from the U.S.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies across the Midlands. A few sprinkles could develop, but most areas will likely be dry. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
On Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s by afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas should be dry, but we'll watch the forecast for you closely.
Our highs will climb into the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and very slim rain chances.
This weekend, high temperatures will soar into the 90s, especially by Sunday. We'll likely see the 90s sticking around into early next week. Rain chances will go up to about 20%o on Sunday and up to 30% next Monday. Some storms are possible.
Also, over the next couple mornings, look up! During the mornings of Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14, you'll have a chance to see the waning moon near the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Jupiter will likely be the brightest planet. So, look up toward the southeast and south each morning anytime before sunrise. Enjoy!
We're also keeping an eye on the tropics. A tropical or subtropical disturbance could develop near the Bahamas over the next few days. Most forecast models keep this potential system away from the U.S. as it moves northeast into the Atlantic Ocean. Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkle or Two. Lows in the low 50s.
Wednesday: More Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Heating Up. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
