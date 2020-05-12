DHEC announces 13 free COVID-19 mobile testing clinics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced it will be holding 13 free COVID-19 mobile testing and popup clinics throughout the state.
DHEC continues to enhance its testing capacity across the state, especially in rural and underserved communities where residents may have limited access to healthcare.
These mobile clinics allow residents to get tested for free in order for them to help take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities from the disease.
Upcoming free DHEC mobile testing clinics include:
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13, St. Paul Elementary School, 9297 Alex Harvin Hwy., Summerton
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m. May 14, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, Lee County Chappell Park, 397 Chappell Dr., Bishopville
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 16, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 18, Saluda Primary School, 200 Matthews Dr., Saluda
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 9 a.m.-12 p.m. May 20, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston
- 1 p.m.-4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., Johnston
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 22, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 23, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 30, State Fairgrounds, partnership with Kroger Health, 1200 Rosewood Dr., Columbia
More clinics will be announced in the coming days. To view current mobile testing clinics, visit scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics. Locations are regularly being added to this site as information is provided.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.