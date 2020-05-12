Deputies seek missing 14-year-old girl with medical concerns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 14-year-old Heaven Heygod.
Heaven was last seen on May 10 at her home on Catawba Hill Drive.
Officials said Heaven stands about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long braids and she may be wearing hazel contact lenses.
Deputies said Heaven has medical concerns and may be in need of medication.
If you have seen Heaven, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.