Coronavirus drug to be distributed to SC hospitals, but doctors still don’t know how much they will receive

Most patients who do qualify are severely ill and in need of supplemental oxygen. Prisma Health is hopeful they will receive some remdesivir from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), but they still don’t know how much to expect. Julie Ann Justo is an infectious disease clinical pharmacist at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, and she says there is still no information available detailing how much of the drug each state will receive or when they will receive it. “We are hopeful that the process will be transparent, and it will be fair. We understand that there is a limited supply, and so we will do the best that we can locally to allocate this supply that we do receive to the patients that need it most," Justo explained.