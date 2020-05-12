Cornerstone: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CARY, N.C. (AP) _ Cornerstone Building Brands, In (CNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $542.1 million in its first quarter.
The Cary, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $4.30 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.
The maker of products used in commercial buildings posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $4.58. A year ago, they were trading at $5.98.
