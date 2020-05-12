Blythewood man dies in crash following police pursuit

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Blythewood man has died in a collision following a police pursuit in Lexington County.
The collision occurred on the 4300 block of the 12th Street Extension just before 11:00 p.m. on May 11.
Quinton J. Nunn, 26, attempted to evade a traffic stop initiated by an SCHP Trooper.
Nunn lost control of the vehicle that he was driving, crossed the median, left the roadway, and collided with several trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.
Nunn was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The incident is under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
