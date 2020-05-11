Some restaurant reopen indoor dining, others say they aren’t ready

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning today restaurants are allowed to reopen their doors for indoor dining. Governor Henry McMaster made the announcement on Friday, calling it Phase 2 of a gradual reopening in which restaurants are allowed to seat up to 50 percent of their capacity indoors.
Governor McMaster stressed on Friday that every restaurant should reopen only when they are comfortable and ready.
Today some restaurants, like The Grand on Main Street in Downtown Columbia, opened their doors for indoor dining, but many restaurant owners said they needed more time to get their protocols and inside dining area ready.
"We always said we would be ready, and so I was saying every single day to my staff: you never know, the governor might say it today and we could be open tomorrow," Scott Middleton, The Grand, The Good Life Café, and Main Course Owner.
For that reason, Scott Middleton said his staff has been preparing and training for weeks to reopen indoors. This included sanitizing all surfaces with a disinfectant that kills viruses, as well as, routinely testing their employees for COVID-19.
"I think we are safer than the grocery store because we have done the impel spray, we have tested all of the employees, and we are very conscious about what we have to do to keep people safe," Middleton said.
He said they've also taken measures to make sure customers walking in with a fever.
"We have ordered these big television monitors that have a heat sensor so when people walk in they'll be tested," Middleton said.
Governor McMaster's guidelines for reopening suggest that restaurant owners train their staff for a week before reopening.
Chad Elsey, one of the owners of Cantina 76, said they plan on doing just that, and most likely won’t open indoors until next Monday.
"Safety being the number one priority right now, not just for our guests but also for our staff, and we are trying to take all of the safety precautions as far as masks and gloves and chemicals to do all the cleanings and things of that nature," Chad Elsey, Cantina 76 co-owner, said.
The Cantina 76 on Main Street opened today for outdoor dining, one week after some restaurants.
"Everything has just been kind of day by day right now, we are just trying to get prepared for anything. And that's why we kind of took the whole week to get ready for today to really absorb everything, see how some other restaurants are doing things and then go from there," Elsey said.
Governor McMaster gave a list of recommendations that restaurants must follow as indoor dining resumes including enforcing social distancing, 8 feet between tables, regularly sanitizing all surfaces, removing tables condiments, sanitizing stations, and employee health screenings.
While reopening is taking some longer than others, Middleton and Elsey both said they are excited to be back.
"Part of coming to cantina is just having a fun time and enjoying a margarita so just getting back to the full experience of having a taco experience," Elsey said.
"I think it's just going to change the mentality of the city as people come back out again," Middleton said.
Middleton said his biggest concern is that even though his doors are open, he's worried that people will be too scared to come eat inside. There are a few people eating inside now, but it's not at 50 percent capacity. Middleton said that he's hoping by the middle of June Governor McMaster allows for full capacity seating, as part of Phase 3. He said that it will be difficult for both large restaurants and mom and pop restaurants to survive if they can't get enough people through the doors.
Governor McMaster hasn’t given a timeline on when restaurants might be allowed to reopen at full capacity.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.