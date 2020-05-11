Procession to be held to honor former Fairfield County sheriff

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A procession will be held in Fairfield County to honor former sheriff Herman Young.
Officials said the procession will take place at 3 p.m. on May 13.
The procession was organized to honor Young one week after passing away with an extended illness.
Members of law enforcement will gather at the old Walmart parking lot in Winnsboro and head the Highway 321 Bypass North. From there, the procession will make its way to Route 34 West before going to State Road 20-12 in Blair. At that point, the procession will move to 18 Mile Creek Road before circling around Blair Road.
Citizens may greet the procession as it passes through the area.
