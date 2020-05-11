Palmetto Primary Care Physicians now offering COVID-19 antibody tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Palmetto Primary Care Physicians are now offering COVID-19 antibody tests.
According to officials with the company, the tests will be available in Columbia, Charleston, and Myrtle Beach.
“The COVID-19 IgG Antibody test that we are offering determines the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,“ states Terry Cunningham, CEO of PPCP. “It can help us identify if an individual has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past or if they may be a good candidate to donate plasma to help treat patients with COVID-19, however, we want to be sure that our patients and the general public know the capabilities and limitations of this antibody test.”
The test, which is covered by insurance, requires blood to be drawn from the patient. Test results will be available to patients within 72 hours.
PPCP patients should call their medical provider’s office directly to schedule an appointment. Anyone who is not a PPCP patient can call the lab draw station directly at 803-732-4001 to set up an appointment.
