Palmetto Primary Care Physicians now offering COVID-19 antibody tests

“The COVID-19 IgG Antibody test that we are offering determines the presence of antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19,“ states Terry Cunningham, CEO of PPCP. “It can help us identify if an individual has been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past or if they may be a good candidate to donate plasma to help treat patients with COVID-19, however, we want to be sure that our patients and the general public know the capabilities and limitations of this antibody test.”