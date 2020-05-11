'Let us walk’: Protests in Sumter continue in hopes of in-person graduation ceremonies

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Schools throughout the state moved online to educate students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, school districts in Lexington, Richland, and Kershaw counties will shift away from the virtual world to hold in-person senior graduation ceremonies.
The Sumter School District chooses to walk the virtual path for its commencements next month. It’s a decision that not everyone is on board with that decision. Around 100 students and parents united in protest outside the district outside Monday. Many members of the senior class in the crowd were hopeful to walk and fulfill lifelong dreams.
“I hope that they see the passion and energy of not just the students out here but the family and community members here,” Crestwood High senior Travis Johnson said.
"I feel like they should have put more thought into it," Falecia McKnight, a parent of a Sumter high senior, added. "They decided without getting feedback from the parents and the graduates."
In a statement to WIS, the Superintendent's office said, "Our students' voices do matter, and they are valued. Their input that was received prior to and following the announcement of the decision has been taken into consideration. Again, this has been a very difficult decision, and it is imperative that we keep safety at the forefront of every decision that is made."
One Lakewood High senior wishes to walk so she can honor her dad, who died last month. It was a dream of his to see her walk across that graduation stage and receive her diploma.
"I feel he won't be at peace until he watches me walk," said Amber Gregory.
Amber turned 18 on Monday, This was her first birthday without her loving father by her side.
"It feels like I've had an arm taken," Gregory said. "My dad has worked from home my whole life."
One of the many life lessons her dad shared was how to be a social advocate for change. So, she spent her birthday encouraging fellow protestors to sign her petition board to allow the senior class to march.
"I made this so he could still be here," Amber mentioned.
A piece of her dad lives on in that sign. It's one of many signs signaling the district to hold in-person graduation.
Parents and students alike will return every Monday outside this office until they feel their voices are heard or a decision has been changed.
"My daughter took extra classes so she could march with honors," said Melissa Stinnett, a parent of a Crestwood High senior student. "She did dual enrollment. She made homecoming queen. It's just not fair."
“It would break my heart not to see my baby walk across that stage like my other two kids did,” said McKnight.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.