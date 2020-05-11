GreenSky: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ GreenSky Inc. (GSKY) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.
The financial technology company posted revenue of $121.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.2 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.49. A year ago, they were trading at $13.02.
