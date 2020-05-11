Gov. McMaster to hold briefing at 12:30 after PPE delivered to SC to help fight COVID-19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference in North Charleston on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.
Gov. McMaster will be joined by officials from The Boeing Company, the Medical University of South Carolina, members of the South Caarolina Congressional Delegation, and other local officials.
The personal protective equipment arrived in North Charleston on three Boeing Dreamlifter planes on Monday morning. This equipment will be used for the state COVID-19 response effort.
On Friday, Gov. McMaster said he hoped to make an announcement on close-contact businesses such as hair salons and barbershops on Monday.
