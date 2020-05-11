Free COVID-19 testing available in Lee County on May 15

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A free testing site will be open in Lee County for one day, open to anyone with no appointment needed.
CareSouth Carolina and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) teamed up to provide the testing.
It will happen Friday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chappell Park in Bishopville -- located at 397 Chappell Drive.
People who want to be tested can just stop by the site.
You do not have to have symptoms to get a test.
People also do not have to live in Lee County or be a patient of CareSouth to be tested, officials said.
