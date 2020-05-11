FIRST ALERT: Tropical system could develop near the Bahamas late this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our first named tropical system could potentially form in the tropics in the next few days, well ahead of the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Weather Headlines:
- Tracking an area of disturbed weather that could form near the Bahamas late this week into this weekend.
- Low pressure could potentially form into our first named system of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
- Some models indicate that the system could have sub-tropical or tropical characteristics.
- The system is expected to track away from the U.S.
- The first name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane List is Arthur.
Weather Story:
We’re tracking an area of disturbed weather, which could form near the Bahamas late this week into this weekend.
Some of our forecast models are hinting at an area of low pressure developing near the Bahamas, which would likely produce heavy rain and thunderstorms in that region. However, there's some indication that the low could have sub-tropical or tropical characteristics as it tracks northeast and away from the United States. Tropical systems need a warm core or center to survive.
The low could also encounter a good deal of dry air coming off the U.S. later this week, which would inhibit some development.
If the system does, in fact, develop and is named, it would be called Arthur.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1.
