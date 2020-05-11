First Alert Forecast: Temperatures Start To Warm-Up This Week

Wonderful Spring Temperatures Continue
A dry Cold Front has moved through the state today and this will only bring us more sunshine and great spring temperatures! Highs pressure will rule the forecast the next few days. Another front will try to make it here by Wednesday, its looking like it will stall to our North, so only a handful of showers at best, however even that rain chance is small. Highs will warm form the 70s to the 80s by Thursday.
High pressure will move our coast and we’ll start to see a Southwest wind, this will push temperatures to Near 90 to the Lower 90s by the weekend with a bit more humidity. Won’t rule out an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and great temperatures this week
- Slowly warming to the 90s by the weekend
- Low rain chances this week
Forecast:
Today: Sunny and Nice. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 40s
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs middle 70s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Near 80
