First Alert Forecast: Get ready to sizzle! We’re tracking high temperatures in the 90s!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! Much warmer weather is on the way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the mid 40s.
· Much warmer weather is on the way!
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Highs will be near 80 by Wednesday.
· Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.
· Temperatures will climb into low 90s this weekend into early next week. A few showers and storms will move in as well.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, expect mostly clear skies across the Midlands. It will be chilly with low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.
Get ready to sizzle! We're tracking a big warming trend over the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday. Enjoy your day!
By Wednesday, high temperatures will be near 80 by afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Our highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances.
This weekend, high temperatures will soar into the 90s, especially by Sunday. We'll likely see the 90s sticking around into early next week. Rain chances will go up to about 20%o on Sunday and up to 30% next Monday and Tuesday. Some storms are possible.
Also, over the next several mornings, look up! Each morning through this Thursday, May 14, you'll have a chance to see the waning moon near the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Jupiter will likely be the brightest planet. So, look up toward the southeast and south each morning anytime before sunrise. Enjoy!
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70 and lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Heating Up. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.