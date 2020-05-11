Elementary school teaching assistant arrested, accused of giving child unprescribed pill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teaching assistant in an elementary school classroom in Richland County gave a child a prescription pill he didn’t need, deputies said.
Anna Valeria Howard, 35, faces charges of unlawful neglect of a child.
Deputies said the incident happened in early March at Windsor Elementary School, before schools closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The 6-year-old child’s mother told deputies his teacher gave him an “unknown pill” while he was at school on March 7.
The student told his mom the teacher “pulled him into a private area, put a pill in his mouth and gave him juice,” telling him to swallow it without telling him what the pill was.
The child’s mother told deputies he was not on any medications.
When confronted, Howard told deputies she didn’t give the child a pill. She was not cooperative and that delayed the investigation, deputies said.
However, investigators discovered Howard has a prescription for amphetamines, which the child tested positive for having in his system at the time, medical records showed.
She was arrested and taken to jail Friday, May 8.
The investigation was also delayed due to courthouses operating at a limited capacity, deputies said.
Richland School District Two and Windsor Elementary School staff are cooperating fully with the investigation, deputies said.
