Ebix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Ebix Inc. (EBIX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $24.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 96 cents per share.
The supplier of software and e-commerce services to the insurance industry posted revenue of $137.9 million in the period.
Ebix shares have declined 38% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 59% in the last 12 months.
