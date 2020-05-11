Crews to close part of I-126 West to perform maintenance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A portion of I-126 West will be closed beginning Monday at 8 p.m. as crews perform maintenance in the area.
According to officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the westbound lanes of I-126 from downtown Columbia to Greystone Boulevard will be closed through May 12 at 6 a.m.
Access to I-126 West from Huger Street and Elmwood Avenue will be closed during this time.
Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route to their destinations.
