Contact tracing expanded by DHEC as part of COVID-19 testing efforts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 1,800 contact tracers have been identified in an effort to support COVID-19 response efforts in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to the state’s health agency, the number of contact tracers in South Carolina has increased from 20 to 400 staff members as of Monday.
“As we enhance our testing efforts, DHEC set goalS with our AccelerateSC partners of identifying 1,000 contact tracers by May 31,” SC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said. “I’m proud to announce that we’ve met that goal.”
DHEC has also retained another 1,400 contact tracers using contracts with two private staffing companies. Officials with DHEC said more there have been 667 members of the public who have expressed interest in becoming a contact tracer.
For more information on contact tracing, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.