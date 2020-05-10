Three arrested, charged in Lexington ‘chop shop’ operation

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people in connection with a chop shop operation in Pelion.
Crystal Marie Black, 27, and Richard Wade Davis Jr., 33, have been charged with three counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate and one count of operating a chop shop.
Daniel James McCarthy, 38, has been charged with two counts of tampering with a vehicle identification number plate, one count of operating a chop shop and a gun possession violation.
“We received a tip from Richland County deputies on the location of a stolen vehicle Wednesday,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We confirmed it was at a home in the 100 block of Otis Road in Pelion. That led us to get a search warrant for the property.”
Deputies found several other stolen vehicles and other items including body panels and interior auto parts.
“Based on evidence collected on the property, the suspects removed vehicle identification numbers and other parts from stolen vehicles,” Koon said.
A handgun was found in a stolen vehicle McCarthy to admitted driving. McCarthy has been convicted of a violent crime and is prohibited from possessing a handgun.
The suspects were taken into custody at the scene on May 6. All three are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
