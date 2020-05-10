South Carolina dental practices prepare to reopen safely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Outside of an emergency, many dental practices in the Midlands waited to reopen to patients because of COVID-19. Back on April 18th, the American Dental Association provided guidelines on how to practice safely during the pandemic.
WIS talked to two dentists from Columbia to discuss new protocols in place to keep both the patient and doctor safe, as dental doors prepare to open back up for business.
“We’re going to go outside and take their temperature,” Dr. Julia Mikell said.
Before stepping foot inside Mikell’s office in Columbia, her patients and employees will have their temperature checked. Then patients will grab a mask and gloves upon entrance and then fill out the COVID-19 patient screening form.
If everything checks out, patients will sanitize their hands and advance to dental care without sitting in the waiting room for very long, if at all.
“We’re recommending dentists try not to use their waiting rooms if possible,” added Dr. Mikell. “Patients wait out in the parking lot and come in one at a time. Most dental offices are staggering their appointments and spreading them out so patients can observe social distancing.”
“I probably will see three patients on average, maximum, three patients, in the morning, where before I was seeing eight to ten people,” said Dr. Shivani Patel.
Patel, the owner of 32 Dental in Columbia, closed her doors for nearly two months due to the novel coronavirus.
“I’ve taken it very seriously because of my asthma,” Patel added. “I can’t get COVID-19. This will be the cleanest and safest place you’ll be.”
Both Dr. Patel and Dr. Mikell add there’s always been a high standard of cleanliness since the HIV epidemic of the 1980s.
“Dental offices have had excellent infection control,” said Mikell. “The same disinfectants we’ve been using have always been listed to be coronavirus effective.”
Besides patient protocol change, dentists add a whole new layer of protection for every patient visit, from plastic face shields, gowns, and higher-level masks to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk through respiratory droplets.
“We have the tools we need to minimize the risk of transmission for our patients and employees,” Mikell stated.
Extra protection, Dr. Patel believes, provides one obstacle to patient care.
"When we are covered head to toe and all they can see our little eyes there, it will be hard," Patel added. "I like to engage with the patients. And we can't do that right now."
The silver lining of it all, the doors will reopen soon for many dentists to provide much-needed care.
"Very important," Patel said. "I've been trying to stress on social media; please floss your teeth. Please brush your teeth, because things are only going to get additive."
"When a patient has a problem that needs to be fixed," Mikell added. "We are not comfortable with waiting until they are in enough pain to where they cannot take it anymore."
Both practices will follow-up with each patient afterward to see if they develop COVID-19 symptoms.
Also, each will operate under a reduced caseload to conserve PPE amid shortages nationwide. Dr. Patel adds the close-knit Columbia dental community will work together to account for potential shortages at other practices.
And, Patel plans to work with her patients financially, in case they need treatment but cannot afford it.
