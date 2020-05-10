RSCD search for man in connection with two shooting incidents

RSCD search for man in connection with two shooting incidents (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 10, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 4:58 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance to help identify a man connected to two shooting incidents.

The first shooting incident occurred on April 28 on the 10000 block of Farrow Road. The second shooting incident occurred on May 4 on Wilkison Drive and Hobart Road.

Officials released photos of a young black male and a vehicle believed to be connected to the crimes.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

