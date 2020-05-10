Mt. Moriah Baptist Church conducting free COVID-19 testing in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Free testing for COVID-19 will take place at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
The testing is available due to a collaborative effort between Medical University of South Carolina, Doctors Care, Spartanburg County Baptist Association, Tyger River Baptist Association, and Spartanburg Clergy Initiation.
The free testing will be conducted on May 11 through May 13 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
All local residents are welcome. COVID-19 symptoms or doctor referrals are not required.
Walk-up and drive-through testing options will be available. This is the first such testing opportunity in the Spartanburg area.
“I’m very appreciative of the work MUSC is doing by coming to underserved populations. My district is a coronavirus ‘hotspot’ within Spartanburg County, so this is a great opportunity for everyone to get tested,” Rep. Henderson-Myers stated. DHEC reports that in Spartanburg County there are currently 315 reported cases, with an estimated total of 1,935 cases.
