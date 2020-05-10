Lexington County bicyclist killed in collision on Fish Hatchery Rd

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bicyclist from Lexington County has been killed in a collision on Fish Hatchery Road near Suzanne Court.
The collision occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on May 10.
A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Fish Hatchery Road when it traveling left of center, ran off the left side of the road, and struck the bicyclist who was riding the grass. The Chevrolet then struck three fences.
The bicyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Check back for updates.
