Lexington Co. Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in collision on Fish Hatchery Rd

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bicyclist from Lexington County has been killed in a collision on Fish Hatchery Road near Suzanne Court.
The collision occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. on May 10.
A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling north on Fish Hatchery Road when it traveling left of center, ran off the left side of the road, and struck the bicyclist who was riding along the roadway. The Chevrolet then struck three fences.
The bicyclist has been identified as 36-year-old Charles Justin McCaskill. McCaskill was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.