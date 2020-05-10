Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19. The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.