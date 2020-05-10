Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

POLICE SHOOTING-SOUTH CAROLINA
Police: Man in law office killed after firing at officers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina say a 25-year-old man has been killed after firing at police officers. W. Benjamin McClain III was one of two people police found in an office parking lot after Greenville police got numerous 911 reports of gunfire early Saturday. Police say McClain ran into the building and shot at the officers from inside. One officer shot back and killed him. The Greenville News reports that the office was that of attorney W. Benjamin McClain Jr. A man and woman in the law office Saturday afternoon declined to comment.
UNIVERSITY FURLOUGHS
Dozens temporarily furloughed at Charleston Southern
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dozens of employees at Charleston Southern University will be placed on furlough as efforts to slow the spread of the new novel coronavirus continues. Charleston Southern University President Dondi Costin announced the move affecting 47 full-time employees in a letter to employees on Monday. WCIV-TV reports the letter also noted a reduction in spending, a continued hiring freeze for most positions and delays in capital projects as part of the necessary economic moves put in place amid the global crisis. The furloughs are scheduled to start Monday.
HISTORY PROJECT-AWARD
Southern LGBTQ history project recognized by archivists
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama-based program compiling the history of LGBT people in the Deep South is being recognized for its work. The Society of American Archivists is presenting is Archival Innovator Award to the Invisible Histories Project. The Birmingham-based nonprofit has been collecting and archiving material about the gay and lesbian community in the South since 2016. The project has located dozens of collections of LGBTQ historical documents and artifacts dating back to 1912. The group aims to make scholarship about LGBTQ people in the South more accessible.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS'-POWERS-
GOP in power grab to rein in Dem governors on virus response
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The politics over fighting the coronavirus pandemic is playing out in statehouses across the country. Republican-controlled legislatures are increasingly going after executive powers invoked by Democratic governors to close businesses in an effort to limit movement and curb the spread of COVID-19. The partisan moves to undermine Democratic governors who invoked stay-at-home orders are most pronounced in states like Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three are key to President Donald Trump’s path to reelection. But the moves could backfire on Republicans if they are successful and the virus surges back in the fall, right around the November election.
NEW COLLEGE PRESIDENT
Louisiana chancellor is Coker University's new president
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Coker University in South Carolina has selected the chancellor of a Louisiana community college as its new president. Natalie Harder will begin leading the university in Hartsville on June 1. Coker University says Harder was the unanimous choice of the school's president search committee after emerging from more than 100 candidates. Harder has been chancellor of South Louisiana Community College since 2012, where she nearly tripled enrollment from 6,100 students to over 18,000. She also doubled the number of degree, diploma, and certificate programs.
LEGISLATURE RETURNS-SOUTH CAROLINA
South Carolina lawmakers return Tuesday for COVID-19 matters
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Legislature returns again Tuesday to assure the state can keep running during the coronavirus and with a long list of requests for laws to deal with the fallout of the pandemic. Both the House and Senate know they need to finalize a resolution allowing the state to continue to spend money if a budget is not passed before the fiscal year ends June 30. They also need to approve the list of matters the Legislature can take up at a planned September special session expected to last a few weeks.