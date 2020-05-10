First Alert Forecast: Much warmer weather is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather to move in very soon!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds across the Midlands. It will be cool, with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Much warmer weather is on the way!
· We’ll see mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Highs will climb back into the 80s by Thursday and Friday under partly cloudy skies.
· Temperatures will climb into low 90s next weekend into early next week. A few showers and storms will move in as well.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Sunday night, expect a few clouds across the Midlands, especially early tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We're tracking a big warming trend over the next several days.
High temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday.
Our highs will climb back into the low to mid 80s by the middle of the week through Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds and slim rain chances.
Next weekend, high temperatures will soar into the 90s, especially by next Sunday. We'll likely see the 90s sticking around into early next week. Rain chances will go up to about 20% next Sunday and up to 30% next Monday and Tuesday.
Also, over the next several mornings, look up! From Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14, you'll have a chance to see the waning moon near the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars each morning. Jupiter will likely be the brightest planet. So, look up toward the southeast and south each morning anytime before sunrise. Enjoy!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool Temps. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70 and lower 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Heating Up. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.