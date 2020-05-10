Berkeley Co. Deputies asking for public’s help on missing person case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to reach out with any information they may have on a person missing since 2017.
Deputies say Willie Toomer was last seen on Sunday, May 14, 2017 after getting a ride home by one of the parishioners at his church in the Cainhoy area around 12:30 p.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, Toomer missed his meetings with family and friends that evening. The following morning, they became concerned and checked his residence where they found his house unlocked and Toomer not there.
Deputies say Willie Toomer is a well-known elderly resident of the Cainhoy community and has been seen before walking along Cainhoy Road going from his house to Singletary’s Store and to the church.
Toomer was 78-years-old at the time of his disappearance.
The sheriff’s office says no detail is too small and you can remain anonymous with any information.
