67-year-old woman reported missing found safe
Orangeburg investigators are searching for missing 67-year-old woman (Source: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazmine Greene | May 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:23 PM

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A woman reported missing by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been found safe.

“This lady was initially reported missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. ”

Investigators say Mary Carter was last seen at 203 Pinewood Drive in Santee. They believe she was wearing blue jeans and a blue striped shirt.

She was later found near Elloree 2:45 p.m. She Is being checked out by EMS.

''We’re thankful for the safe return of this lady. We thank everyone who kept a lookout for her," the Sheriff said.

