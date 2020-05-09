67-year-old woman reported missing found safe

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A woman reported missing by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has been found safe.
“This lady was initially reported missing around 10 a.m. on Saturday,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. ”
Investigators say Mary Carter was last seen at 203 Pinewood Drive in Santee. They believe she was wearing blue jeans and a blue striped shirt.
She was later found near Elloree 2:45 p.m. She Is being checked out by EMS.
''We’re thankful for the safe return of this lady. We thank everyone who kept a lookout for her," the Sheriff said.
