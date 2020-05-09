Sumter suspect connected to fatal shooting turns himself in

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man connected to a fatal shooting has turned himself in to police.
Rashad Montrell Harvin, 29, has been charged with murder.
Officials say 48-year-old Michael Wilson was shot on the 500 block of Boulevard Road just after 5 p.m. on May 8th. He later died at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Wilson was walking out of a business when he was by approached by Harvin in the parking lot. Harvin exchanged gunfire with Wilson before fleeing the scene.
Tips from the public helped identify Harvin. He turned himself in without incident.
Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
An autopsy will be performed on Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina to officially determine the cause of death for Wilson.
Harvin is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
