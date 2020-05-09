Sumter deputies find various drugs during execution of search warrant

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has seized a variety of drugs while executing a search warrant.
On May 7th, officials seized 138 grams of marijuana, 60.96 grams of fentanyl, 56.2 grams of heroin, 56.2 grams of tramadol, 14.56 grams of methamphetamine and 2.97 grams of morphine were seized.
Investigators also seized seven firearms, two of which were reported stolen.
Shaquanna Spencer, 30, was arrested at the scene and has been charged trafficking more than an ounce of fentanyl, trafficking more than an ounce of heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Investigators are also obtaining warrants for two other suspects in relation to findings from the search.
“Because of its proximity to the sheriff’s office, I get personal satisfaction in knowing that this operation was shut down,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “I can’t believe they felt so comfortable that they thought they could set up an operation so close to us and get away with it. I know some people do not think well of law enforcement but they should not underestimate our dedication to our work."
Jerry street is within .5 miles of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
