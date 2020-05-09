State Treasurer’s Office announces sweepstakes for graduationg seniors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Graduating seniors in South Carolina have a chance to win college grant money if parents post on Facebook with a special hashtag.
The State Treasurer’s Office announced an online sweepstakes to boost morale right now.
Twenty 2020 grads will receive $529 grants for their 529 future scholar savings accounts.
Parents and guardians just need to post a picture or video of their Senior on Facebook with a message and the hashtag #FutureScholarConGRADulations2020.
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis said to upcoming graduates, “Make sure you’ve got your paperwork ready. Make sure you start saving your money. Pick up the phone. Your grandmother never loved you as much as she does right now as you are graduating from high school! Ask her for a contribution to your future scholar college savings account. That’s how you start. You may end up next year at class from home- who knows? We don’t know these things. But if you are 18 or 20 years old it’s nothing but opportunity!”
The scholar grants drawing will happen on May 27th.
