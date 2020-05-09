Novant Health joins second clinical trial testing medication to treat serious cases of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patients with severe cases of COVID-19 could soon be treated with an experimental drug at Novant Health.
Novant Health is participating in another clinical trial involving Washington-State-based pharmaceutical company CytoDyn’s leronlimab. Novant Health announced it would participate in a clinical trial of leronlimab in early April to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19. Now, the hospital system is participating in a separate clinical trial using the same drug, but to treat severe cases of COVID-19.
In the second clinical trial, about 300 patients from around the world with serious cases of COVID-19 will be given doses of Leronlimab. Novant Health’s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Steven Limentani says Novant Health has already started screening patients to be a part of the study.
“It doesn’t kill the virus but it can impact the ability of the virus to get into the cell and it can inhibit the immune response that ultimately is what in patients causes them to be on a ventilator,” Dr. Limentani said.
