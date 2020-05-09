Dorn VA workers worry about lack of PPE, officials say they are following guidelines

The statement also addressed the picketers’ calls for more frequent distribution of PPE to all hospital workers. "The CDC has made clear: not every healthcare worker will need the same quantity and type of PPE. Therefore, we are providing daily or weekly PPE to staff based on the number and types of patients they are seeing,” the Dorn VA spokesperson added, “We know what we are doing is working because we are seeing a low infection rate among our employees…And, if the facility were to fall below stock levels, supplies are cross-leveled by another VA facility or region.”