Be on the lookout for cannonball jellyfish on Grand Strand beaches

JELLYFISH FIELDS? 👀 Cannonball jellyfish, also called jelly balls or cabbageheads, are very common on our beaches right now. The good news is they’re mostly harmless to humans and the least venomous! Contact with cannonball jellyfish can cause slight itching or eye irritation, but not the painful stings associated with other types. If you see them on the beach this weekend, just watch your step to avoid a slimy squish and go on about your day. To learn more about other jellyfish types that are common on our coast, visit the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources website: http://dnr.sc.gov/marine/pub/seascience/jellyfish.html