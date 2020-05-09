Atlantic Beach extends state of emergency, prohibits short-term rentals through May

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to extend the town’s state of emergency and prohibit short-term rentals until May 31.
The motions were approved during an emergency conference call on Friday.
The town’s state of emergency, which was set to expire May 18, also keeps public beach accesses closed through the end of the month.
Back in April, Atlantic Beach Town Council voted to postpone Bikefest until Labor Day weekend.
The town’s famous Bike Fest was specifically referenced in the ordinance, stating, “the town has received inquiries from hopeful attendees for 2020, despite being canceled.”
“We postponed it and moved it to Labor Day weekend, but we are still getting calls from people interested in coming to the beach still for Memorial Day," said Town Manager Benjamin Quattlebaum.
The ordinance said the Department of Health and Environmental Control projects coronavirus cases in the area are expected to peak by May 23.
“We have a large minority population and we also have a large senior population in the town, so the concern was around protecting those residents in the town," said Quattlebaum.
Quattlebaum said the Labor Day date for Bikefest isn’t exactly set in stone either.
He said the town council will continue to monitor the virus, and make a definite determination in the early part of the summer.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.