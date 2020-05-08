Worker in Lexington County Detention Center’s health clinic tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An administrative worker in the Lexington County Detention Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials confirmed Friday.
The person is a contractor who works in the jail’s health care clinic, officials said.
“She received the positive test result yesterday and is resting comfortably at home as she recovers,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “She was last in the detention center April 30 and developed symptoms last weekend.”
Koon added the contractor who has the virus “never interacts with inmates and has very limited contact with correctional officers or detention center staff.”
The area where the contractor works has been cleaned thoroughly, officials said.
“Temperature checkpoints are still in place to take the temperature of each employee and contractor at the start of every shift,” Koon said. “These measures have been in place since March and have greatly reduced the spread of infection as this is the first person associated with the detention center to test positive.”
A Lexington County deputy who tested positive for COVID-19 in early April has since recovered and is back on patrol duty, officials said.
