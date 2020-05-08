WIS TODAY: John Tudor shares magic tricks and discusses changes to his business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday on WIS Today magician John Tudor shared some of his secrets.
John’s magic has been enjoyed across North America professionally for over two decades, in theaters, corporate functions, and young people’s events.
During the coronavirus pandemic, just like many others, Tudor has had to adjust how his business operates.
He is offering some online shows and workshops.
To see more of John and learn a thing or two about magic you can contact him at www.tudormagic.com, 803-351-6070 or find him on Facebook @MagicofJohnTudor.
