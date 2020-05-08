Telsa CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcome baby boy with unique name

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On May 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcomed a healthy baby boy. Their bundle of joy’s name however is one of a kind.
It’s X Æ A-12 Musk.
Musk said his son’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” The X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”
Grimes offered an explanation of their baby boy’s name on Twitter.
This is the couple’s first child together. Musk has five other children: twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai from a previous marriage.
