Telsa CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcome baby boy with unique name

Telsa CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcome baby boy with unique name
(Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File/AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 8, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 6:12 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On May 4, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes welcomed a healthy baby boy. Their bundle of joy’s name however is one of a kind.

It’s X Æ A-12 Musk.

Musk said his son’s name is pronounced “X Ash A 12.” The X is just “X” and the A-12 is just “A 12.”

Grimes offered an explanation of their baby boy’s name on Twitter.

This is the couple’s first child together. Musk has five other children: twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai from a previous marriage.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.