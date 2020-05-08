Suspect sought after items taken from storage building in Batesburg-Leesville

Batesburg-Leesville Police is looking for this suspect wanted for breaking into storage units. (Source: Batesburg-Leesville Police Department)
By Emery Glover | May 8, 2020 at 11:06 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 11:06 PM

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Batesburg-Leesville Police are asking for your help to identify a person accused of stealing items from storage buildings.

According to the officials with the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department, the suspect brought bolt cutters to the building and cut the lock off several units. After doing so, the suspect took several items from these units.

If you have any information about this suspect’s identity, please call 803-532-4408.

