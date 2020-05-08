7Sunday hosts ‘For No Reason’ Facebook Live concert Friday night featuring local artists

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Are you in the mood for some soulful R&B, a little Rock ‘N Roll, and maybe a little jazz? We know a place you can attend that concert from the comfort of your own house Friday night.
Local organization, 7Sunday, is holding a Facebook Live concert Friday night at 7 p.m. meant to lift you up. It’s in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month and to remind everyone that we are all in this together during the COVID crisis.
Army Veteran and founder of 7Sunday, Deon Generette, decided to hold this online concert as a way to create an opportunity for everyone to connect through music. He urges everyone to get creative and dressed up like you’re going to a live concert! Then, post your photos with the hashtags #7Sunday #ForNoReason.
"You can create a whole situation,” Generette said. “Like, we got our bags packed ... we're going to Aruba, wherever! We're going to see this live concert. So you get dressed up, soon as we get there we're gonna have a time! I don't know. Be creative.”
The live virtual concert will feature local artists Boogie Brown, Tia Renee Cooke & Deon Generette. There will also be sounds by DJ Puff. Generette said the whole purpose is to celebrate the fact that we are not alone while drawing attention to mental health awareness that is often stigmatized.
“This is a type of relief, of therapy to recalibrate the mind to put people back in a place,” Generette said. “Where we're gonna be alright. Music just does that to you."
You can tune in on the 7Sunday Facebook page at 7 p.m. There will be a cash app option for anyone who feels inclined to tip the performers.
